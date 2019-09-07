Highway 19 in Winthrop scheduled for maintenance

(Mankato, MN) – Motorists can expect brief delays on Highway 19 in Winthrop starting later this month for repair work.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews will patch Highway 19 through Winthrop. Milling and repaving a failed joint that runs along the wheel track is also scheduled.

Work will begin on Monday, September 16th.

Motorists should anticipate lane closures and temporary blockage of side streets.

The maintenance should be completed by the end of the week.

