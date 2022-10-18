Highway 19 Winthrop box culvert project postponed to 2023

The Highway 19 box culvert replacement project in Winthrop has been postponed, but the roadway will be restored and reopened to traffic by the end of the month, weather permitting.

Unanticipated soil conditions have pushed the project back to the 2023 construction season. Travelers will continue to be detoured to Highway 15, Sibley Co Rd 10, and Sibley Co Rd 4 until the roadway is restored.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is determining additional actions needed to install the box culvert.