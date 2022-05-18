Highway 19 Winthrop to Gibbon closure extended for more extensive repairs

The detour for Highway 19 from Winthrop to Gibbon will be extended for approximately two weeks longer for more extensive repairs, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

A press release says MnDOT crews diverted water away from the damaged area last week to make emergency repairs. “Based on the discovery of more damage to a culvert, it was determined that more extensive repairs are necessary to the culvert and roadway, including the removal of pavement,” says MnDOT.

Traffic will continue to be detoured to Highway 15 and Sibley County roads 25 & 22.

MnDOT reminds motorists that it is illegal to drive around barricades on a closed road. Doing so could lead to fines of up to $1,000 or 90 days in jail.

The highway closed on May 12 for erosion repairs, which were initially expected to be completed in one week.