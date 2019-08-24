Highway 22 maintenance work next week from Mapleton to Wells

(Mankato, MN) – Motorists should anticipate delays next week while traveling on Highway 22 between Mapleton and Wells.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says maintenance work will begin on the highway on Wednesday, August 28th, weather permitting.

Crews will be applying a sealcoat from Township Road 49 near Mapleton to Thurman Street in Wells. Motorists should expect lane closures, flaggers, and a pilot car.

The sealcoating should take about five working days and is expected to be completed sometime next week. Final striping will be done in the next couple of weeks.

