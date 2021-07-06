Highway 22, Mankato roundabouts overnight work starts

Starting Monday, Highway 22 motorists in Mankato can expect overnight detours for the roundabouts at Madison Ave and Adams St as contractors replace pavement markings.

Detours will be implemented Sunday through Thursday evenings starting at 6:30, until 6:30 the following morning. The project is expected to last until July 15, weather permitting.

Madison Ave traffic will be detoured to Raintree Rd, Bassett Dr, and Carver Rd. Adams St traffic will be detoured to those same streets, as well as Madison Ave and Haefner Dr.

The project includes replacement of the striping and pavement messages at the two roundabouts, which were constructed in 2013, as well as along Highway 169 in St. Peter.