Highway 22 south of Mankato closing for slide repairs next week

(Mankato, MN) – Motorists can expect a month-long detour of Highway 22 south of Mankato, as crews repair slopes that were damaged in heavy rains last summer.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that weather permitting, the work will start Nov 2.

The Highway 22 detour for through traffic will consist of Highway 83 and Blue Earth Co Rd 90. Local traffic will be allowed to businesses within the closure from Co Rd 90 to 200th St. Acess to residential properties within the closed section will also be maintained.

Slopes in two locations were damaged during heavy rains on July 25. The first slope failure is located near Maple Hill Rd, and will include installing a new culvert. The second slope failure is approximately one-quarter mile south on the east side of Highway 22.