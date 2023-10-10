Highway 22 south of St. Peter reopens
October 10, 2023 6:18AM CDT
Highway 22 south of St. Peter has reopened to traffic, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The highway has been detoured since May for construction of a second left turn lane on southbound Highway 169 at the intersection with Highway 22 to create a dual lane.
Lane restrictions on Highway 169 at the south end of St. Peter and the temporary traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 169 and Elm St have also been removed.