Highway 30 construction progresses for scheduled completion in October

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the Highway 30 construction project from Highway 22 to New Richland is progressing and is expected to be completed by the anticipated date.

According to a MnDOT press release, the paving for the project is essentially complete, but a number of other tasks require the traffic to continue to be detoured. The project will continue with bridge construction and shouldering, installing rumble strips, final striping, guardrail, and cleanup.

The project remains on schedule for an early October completion.