Highway 4 bridge near St. James to close for 2nd year of road construction

(Mankato, MN) – Despite the record-setting snowfalls recently, road construction is being scheduled and planned.

Year two of the Highway 60 construction project in Watonwan County could begin as early as March 20, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The second year will begin with the closure of the Highway 4-Watonwan County 27 bridge at St. James for bridge rehabilitation work.

The 2019 Highway 60 work will take place mainly in the westbound lanes.

Work will also be done in the median in preparation for later traffic changes. No detour is anticipated on Highway 60, but there will be periodic bridge and ramp closures.

The project is expected to be completed in fall 2019.

