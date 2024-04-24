Highway 4 Sherburn to St. James project begins next week

Construction on the Highway 4 Sherburn to St. James project is expected to begin next week.

The project commences on Monday, April 29 from Sherburn to Ormsby, and will be completed in phases, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

During the initial stage of construction, Highway 4 from Sherburn to Watonwan County Road 8 near Ormsby will be closed and traffic detoured to Martin County Road 8 near Dunnell, Martin County Road 13, Interstate 90, Martin County Road 27, and Watonwan County Road 8 near Ormsby until late August.

Additionally, Highway 4 through Sherburn will be closed starting April 29 for approximately three weeks, with traffic detoured to Martin County Road 13 and Interstate 90.

Construction on Highway 4 from St. James to Watonwan County Road 8 will begin later this summer, with traffic detoured to Watonwan County Roads 27 and 8 until late August.

The Highway 4 project between Sherburn and St. James includes roadway, bridge, and drainage improvements. In addition to resurfacing approximately 25 miles of roadway, the bridge over Cedar Run will be replaced and multiple bridges will be repaired. Pedestrian accommodations in the cities of Sherburn and Trimont will also be improved.

Construction on the project is expected to be complete in late August, weather permitting.