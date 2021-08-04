Highway 60 construction between Eagle Lake & Elysian complete

Construction is complete on Highway 60 between Eagle Lake and Elysian, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The detour was removed Wednesday, according to a press release. Phase 1 of the project is complete.

The second phase of construction on Highway 60 is underway between Elysian and Waterville. Traffic is detoured to Highway 13 in Waterville, Le Sueur Co Rd 12 (Tetonka Lake Rd), Le Sueur Co Rd 11, and Highway 60.

Phase 2 of the project is expected to be completed in October.

The project includes pavement improvements, replacement of sidewalk, curb, and gutter, county road lighting, turn lane modifications, and upgraded infrastructure in Madison Lake.