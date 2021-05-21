Highway 60 construction starts June 2

Motorists on Highway 60 from Madelia to Lake Crystal can expect a detour in the eastbound lanes beginning next month.

Construction will begin on a 9-mile corridor on June 2, and will remain in place until the end of June.

Traffic will be detoured to Watonwan County Rd 3/Blue Earth County Rd 13 and Blue Earth County Rd 20. When the detour is removed, there will be lane closures as additional work on the highway will be completed.

The project includes resurfacing 9 miles of eastbound Highway 60 from the north junction of Highway 15 near Madelia to approximately one-half mile west of the west junction of Blue Earth County Rd 20 near Lake Crystal.

Culvert replacement and the addition of a snow fence near the intersection with Blue Earth County Rd 109 are also part of the project.