Highway 60 detour extended

The detour for the Highway 60 project between Eagle Lake and Elysian will remain in place longer than expected due to drainage issues.

Highway 60 traffic is detoured to Highway 14 and Waseca Co Rd 3. The detour was originally expected to be removed Friday, July 23, but will remain until about Friday, July 30, weather permitting.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says an additional contractor has been obtained to help expedite the completion of Phase 1 of the project.

Phase 2 of the Highway 60 project between Waterville and Elysian began earlier this month.

Madison Lake’s Paddlefish Days are scheduled for this weekend, and MnDOT is asking attendees to be aware of construction equipment, barriers, and ongoing work on Walnut St.

The project is expected to be completed in October.