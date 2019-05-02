Highway 60 lane restrictions near St. James start soon

(Mankato, MN) – Lane restrictions on the Highway 60 construction project in Watonwan County could start as early as Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says that as work begins on the westbound lanes of Highway 60, traffic will be run on the new eastbound lanes head-to-head. No detour is anticipated for through traffic, but there will be periodic bridge and ramp closures for work at CSAH/TH4, Highway 4/County Road 27 and County Road 12 bridges.

The Highway 4/CR 27 bridge at St. James will remain closed for approximately two more weeks with traffic detoured to Watonwan County Roads 57 or 12.

The project is expected to be completed in fall 2019.

