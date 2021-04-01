Highway 60 Madison Lake & Elysian construction starts April 15

Construction on Highway 60 from Highway 14 near Eagle Lake to Highway 13 at Waterville will start April 15, weather permitting.

A detour will be posted until the project is completed in October. Construction will take place in two stages and each stage will have its own detour.

The first stage will last until mid-July, and will focus on Highway 60 from the junction of Highway 14, west of Eagle Lake to Elysian. The detour will consist of Highway 14 and Waseca County Rd 3.

The second construction phase in July through August will take place on Highway 60 from Elysian to the junction with Highway 13 at Waterville. Traffic will be detoured to Le Sueur County roads 11, 12, & 13.

The detours are designed to not impact the 4th of July celebration in Elysian and Paddle Fish Days in Madison Lake, says a release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The 17-mile project will include pavement improvements, remove and replace poor sidewalks, curbs, and gutters, improve county road lighting, and upgrade infrastructure in Madison Lake.