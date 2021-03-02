Highway 60 Madison Lake & Elysian project begins

Tree trimming and removal will begin this week along Highway 60, preliminary work for improvements to a 17-mile corridor through Madison Lake and Elysian.

Weather permitting the work will begin Thursday, March 4, on the stretch of Highway 60 from Highway 14 to Highway 13. Areas near Blue Earth County Rd 44 and Le Sueur County Rd 11 will be points of focus, says the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists should see little to no impact on travel during tree removal, but two additional stages of construction are scheduled for 2021. Construction could begin as early as April, and will require traffic to be detoured.

MnDOT and the cities of Madison Lake and Elysian have been working together for several years to prepare for the project, which includes pavement improvements, reconstruction through Madison Lake, county road lighting, and turn lanes.