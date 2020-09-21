Highway 68 Near Courtland Closed Until Late October For Slide Repair

Mudslide repairs on Highway 68 near Courtland will detour the highway until the end of October.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews will make final repairs to the major hillside slide caused by June rains. The repairs begin Monday, September 21, detouring Highway 68 from Highway 15 to Blue Earth County Rd 45 south of Courtland.

In July, crews were able to temporarily fix the slide to safely reopen the road. This repair work is much more extensive, MnDOT says. Repairs include some reconstruction, anchoring, and adding additional drainage, as well as replacing lost soil with new vegetation. MnDOT says these measures will provide a lasting fix.

About a half-mile west of the slide, a second Highway 68 mudslide is in need of repairs. Repairs will begin on that smaller slide when the project at Co Rd 45 is complete. The same Highway 68 detour will apply for that repair.

