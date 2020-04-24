Highway 68 slope repair near Courtland next week

(Mankato, MN) – Motorists driving Highway 68 just south of Courtland can expect to encounter minor restrictions starting next week.

Crews will begin work to repair a slope near County roads 45/24 that has been damaged from past rain events.

Weather permitting, the project should take about three weeks with temporary but limited traffic interruptions as the worksite is accessed by construction vehicles.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises that drivers to slow down, use caution, and watch for workers and equipment when traveling through the area.