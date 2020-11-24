Highway 68 will reopen before Thanksgiving

Highway 68 near Courtland will reopen before Thanksgiving, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The detour between New Ulm and Mankato will be removed late Wednesday, November 25, as the final ravine repair work is complete.

MnDOT says the major slope slide repair in the area south of Courtland has been complete for several weeks, but repairs to a steep ravine nearby took longer than initially expected due to challenging logistics and weather.

On related emergency ravine repairs from summer rains, Highway 22 south of Mankato remains closed until early December.