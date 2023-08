A single-vehicle crash between Eagle Lake and St. Clair sent the driver to the hospital Thursday.

The state patrol says Candace May Blodgett, 40, of Pemberton was southbound on Highway 83 when her Nissan Maxima left the roadway at 200th Lane in Le Ray Township.

Blodgett was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash time is listed as 11:57 a.m.