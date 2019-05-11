Highway 93 at Henderson to reopen, Highway 19 likely to close

(Mankato, MN) – When one road opens, another one closes.

Minnesota Department of Transportation officials say Highway 93 at Henderson is expected to reopen Friday at 11 a.m. after being closed for flooding for roughly two days. Temporary repairs have been made to the highway since it was closed from March 16th to April 30th.

But Highway 19 east of Henderson will likely close over the weekend, says MnDOT. The Minnesota River is expected to flood, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service. Highway 19 had just reopened on Tuesday.

