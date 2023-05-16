River 105 River 105 Logo

Highway 93 between Highway 169 & Le Sueur closing Tuesday afternoon

May 16, 2023 1:02PM CDT
The Rush River runs over Highway 93 at Henderson. Picture from MnDOT. March 2020

Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Le Sueur will close Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the highway will close at 4 p.m. due to flooding on the Minnesota River.

Motorists should use alternate routes.

Highways closed:

  • Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Le Sueur (closing May 16 at 4:00 p.m.)
  • Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter (closing May 17 at 9:00 a.m.)
  • Highway 19 east of Henderson (closed May 14 at 7:00 p.m.)
  • Highway 93 south of Henderson (closed May 14 at 7:00 a.m.)

Highways open:

  • Highway 68 south of Courtland (closed and reopened May 14 due to a mudslide)

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. Additional penalties will apply if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road.

