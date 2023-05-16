Highway 93 between Highway 169 & Le Sueur closing Tuesday afternoon
May 16, 2023 1:02PM CDT
Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Le Sueur will close Tuesday afternoon.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the highway will close at 4 p.m. due to flooding on the Minnesota River.
Motorists should use alternate routes.
Highways closed:
- Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Le Sueur (closing May 16 at 4:00 p.m.)
- Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter (closing May 17 at 9:00 a.m.)
- Highway 19 east of Henderson (closed May 14 at 7:00 p.m.)
- Highway 93 south of Henderson (closed May 14 at 7:00 a.m.)
Highways open:
- Highway 68 south of Courtland (closed and reopened May 14 due to a mudslide)
When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. Additional penalties will apply if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road.