Highway 99 between Nicollet & St. Peter under construction starting May 3

Construction on Highway 99 from Nicollet to St. Peter starts next month, and motorists can expect a detour until the project is completed in August.

The 11-mile corridor will undergo two stages of construction. During the first stage, beginning Monday, May 3, traffic will be detoured to Highway 111 and Nicollet County roads 5 and 40.

Stage 2 will tentatively begin in mid-June, weather depending. During stage 2, traffic will be detoured to Highway 111 and Nicollet County Rd 5 to the intersection with Highway 169. The detour will last for about two weeks to allow for culvert work on the eastern end of the project.

The project includes 11 miles of resurfacing of Highway 99 from Birch St in Nicollet to the south intersection with Highway 169 in St. Peter, box culvert replacement, and adding lighting at two county road intersections, as well as lengthening the right turn lane at Nicollet County Rd 13.