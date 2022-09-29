Highway 99 bridge repairs scheduled for next week

Lane restrictions will be in place next week as crews make repairs to the Highway 99 Minnesota River bridge at St. Peter.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says traffic will be reduced to one lane across the bridge with a flagging operation in place on Oct 4 & Oct 5. Crews are expected to complete the repairs by Oct 5, weather permitting.

MnDOT says repairs to the historic bridge are necessary after it was struck by a vehicle earlier this summer, causing damage to overhead steel beams. MnDOT is encouraging motorists to check the height of their vehicles and loads before traveling, especially equipment loaded on a trailer.