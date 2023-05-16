Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter closing Wednesday morning

The Highway 99 Minnesota River bridge in St. Peter will close Wednesday morning due to flooding.

The historic truss bridge will close at 9 a.m. and remain closed until water has receded and the bridge can be inspected for safety.

Highway 99 was the designated detour route for Highway 22 just south of St. Peter, which is under construction. Highway 99 traffic will be detoured to Le Sueur Co Rd 21 (Golf Course Rd), Shanaska Creek Rd, and highways 22, 14, and 169.

Highway 93 between Highway 169 and Le Sueur is closing Wednesday afternoon for flooding.