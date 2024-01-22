Hiniker Pond to be stocked with thousands of trout this week

Hiniker Pond in Mankato will be stocked with thousands of fish this week.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in partnership with the City of Mankato will transport 3,000 rainbow trout from the Lanesboro State Fish Hatchery to stock Hiniker Pond this Thursday.

The DNR says the trout will bring a unique winter angling opportunity to southern Minnesota.

“The closest winter trout angling opportunity is in the Twin Cities metro area or extreme southeastern Minnesota,” said Waterville area fisheries supervisor Craig Soupir. “These unique winter trout fishing opportunities have drawn hundreds of anglers from around the region, which is a welcomed possibility by Mankato and the surrounding area.”

The year-old trout will be delivered to the water via a 75-foot stocking tube down a pond bank, and through a hole cut in the ice.