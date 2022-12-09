Historic broadband grants will benefit multipe area counties

Brown, Faribault, Martin, LeSueur, and Nicollet counties can look forward to improved broadband access after the state announced a historic grant of nearly $100 million for providers to expand coverage.

In total, 61 broadband projects around the state will receive $99.6 million in grants from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Border-to-Border Broadband program. It’s estimated the funding will extend new high-speed internet connections to more than 33,000 Minnesotans in 48 counties.

“Broadband is the plumbing of the twenty-first century – without it, businesses and households can’t participate in today’s economy,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “We’re proud to work with broadband providers and offer these historic grants that will empower more growth and more equity in our state.”