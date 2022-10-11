Historic post office to be illuminated for cancer awareness

Mankato’s historic post office will be illuminated in green, teal, and pink Thursday for Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

Friends and family of Jessica Reedstrom organized the event. Reedstrom died in May of Metastatic Breast Cancer at age 35.

A lighting ceremony and a candlelight memorial service will be held at Jackson Street Park from 7:20 p.m. to 9 p.m with a candlelight ceremony at 7:45 p.m.

The post office is one of hundreds of iconic landmarks around the country that will be lit for MBC awareness.