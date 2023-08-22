Historic South Front St Pub Crawl rescheduled due to heat wave

The Historic South Front St Pub Crawl set for Tuesday evening will be rescheduled due to the heat wave.

The Blue Earth County Historical Society is hosting the pub crawl, which is a unique historic walking tour of the 400 and 500 blocks of Mankato’s South Front St. The tour will include stops at Blue Bricks, Ummie’s and the Square Deal with a glimpse into the history of the businesses, buildings, and their musical past.

Tickets are $25 for Historical Society members; $30 for non-members and include free appetizers and drink specials at each business.

Attendees must be over 21 and show a photo ID. Tickets must be purchased in advance. More information on the rescheduled date will be released as soon as possible.

