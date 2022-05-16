Hit-and-run driver strikes tow truck operators in Rice County

Police say a hit-and-run driver struck two tow truck operators before fleeing the scene in Rice County.

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol says the tow truck operators were working in the left lane of northbound I-35 to remove a vehicle from the center median when a black Lincoln MKZ went by the scene and struck the two men.

The Lincoln did not stop and continued northbound from the scene, according to the patrol.

Michael Richard Sirek, 39, and Parker Daniel Swanson, 23, both of Faribault, were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Sirek was taken to Allina Health in Faribault; Swanson was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The state patrol is trying to locate the black 2006 Lincoln MKZ, which sustained damages on the driver’s side door and is missing the driver’s side mirror.

Anyone with information should contact the state patrol at (507) 285-7409.