Hockey Day New Ulm hits the ice this weekend

As Mankato prepares to host the first Hockey Day in southern Minnesota, New Ulm is getting in the spirit with its own festivities on the ice.

Hockey Day New Ulm is this weekend at the New Ulm Civic Center. The event, which features 15 hockey games, is hosted by the New Ulm Youth Hockey Association.

Games start Friday, January 7 at 7:45 p.m. as the New Um Steel hosts Granite City. The contests pick back up Saturday morning at 7:45 a.m. with Squirt, Pee Wee, and Bantam hockey. At noon, the Junior Varsity Girls take over the ice. A number of boys and girls games will follow, with the New Ulm Steel skating into the rink for a final game at 7:10 p.m.

Kids get free admission into Steel games if they are wearing a hockey jersey. Previously used jerseys will be sold for $5. Children will have an opportunity to skate with the Steel players after their game Saturday, and varsity teams will sign team photos after the games.

A silent auction, prize giveaways, chuck-a puck contest, and skills competition are also planned.

Concessions will be available, including the classic German fare of sauerkraut and Landjaegers.

All proceeds will benefit the New Ulm Youth Hockey Association, which supports players New Ulm and Sleepy Eye.