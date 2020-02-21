Hockey Fans Can Get BOGO on Chipotle Today

Want to pick up some cheap Chipotle? Then wear a hockey jersey today.

The burrito wrap and bowl chain is running a special buy-one-get-one promotion to honor the 40th anniversary of the “Miracle on Ice.”

That means that if you turn up at a Chipotle restaurant at any time on Friday, you get buy-one-get-one-free on any entree item or kid’s meal.

The promotion gives you up to 10 free menu items per check (provided you pay for 10 other items), and is available in-store only.

There are no fewer than 68 Chipotle restaurants in Minnesota, the majority of which are in the Twin Cities metro.

You can find your nearest location here.

So if you’re planning to dine in at Chipotle today and don’t have a hockey jersey, borrow one quick!

Source: bringmethenews.com

Photo: chipotle.com