Hoffman Road at Highway 22 in Mankato to close Thursday

(Mankato, MN) – Hoffman Road will close this week for paving.

Hoffman will be closed just west of Highway 22 Thursday, August 29th and Friday, August 30th to pave the area where a failing pipe was replaced earlier this summer.

Motorists should use Bassett Drive and Hosanna Drive as an alternate route.

