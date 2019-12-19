Holiday Lights Recycling Program will help eliminate Christmas waste

(Mankato, MN) – Blue Earth County is offering residents a free service that will help keep Christmas waste out of the landfills.

Collections bins will be available throughout the country from Jan 6 – Jan 10, 2020. Residents can fill the bins with strands of holiday lights that are broken or no longer needed. The Holiday Lights Recycling Program will ensure the lights are properly recycled.

Bins will be available in Mankato, Amboy, Eagle Lake, Good Thunder, Lake Crystal, Madison Lake, Mapleton, Pemberton, Skyline, St. Clair, and Vernon Center city halls. For details on bin locations and hours of operations, click here.