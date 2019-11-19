Holtmeier Construction offering $5k reward for information on project sabotage

(Mankato, MN) – Holtmeier Construction is offering a five thousand dollar reward for information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for some hefty damage to one of their construction sites.

Jim Voda, Project Manager at Holtmeier, said the company had been at the Lime Township utility project across from the Wickersham Clinic in Mankato for about three weeks when the vandalism was discovered.

On Thursday, a foreman at the site was walking by bundles of PVC pipe when he noticed shavings on the ground. Closer inspection revealed that someone had drilled quarter-inch holes in the pipe, which had been stockpiled there for future installation. Voda says the incident could have occurred as much as a week prior to the discovery.

“We don’t know why someone would have chosen to target us to do what they did,” said Voda. “But just looking at how it was done and where the holes were drilled, I’d say it’s probably somebody that’s familiar with the industry.”

Voda estimates about $25,000 worth of damage was done, assuming the damage is contained to the eight pieces the company is aware of.

The materials were purchased directly by the company, and Voda said the city would ultimately pay the company for the installation upon completion.

SMN asked Voda if the culprit could possibly be a disgruntled ex-employee. Voda said it would be the first thought, but the company’s low turnover doesn’t support that theory.

Anyone with information should contact Holtmeier Construction at (507) 389-9112. The incident has been reported to the police.

“I guess it’s almost more sabotage than vandalism in our minds,” said Voda.

