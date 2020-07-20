Home a total loss after Rapidan fire

(Rapidan, MN) – A Rapidan home was completely destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon.

Fire Chief Phil Klammer said crews responded to 19172 Rapidan Ave at 12:30 p.m., where a fire had started in the garage of a rental property that was undergoing renovations.

A potential renter was working on a skid steer in the garage when the vehicle backfired, Klammer said. He identified as the incident as the apparent cause of the fire, but said an investigation is still pending.

Klammer said a man working on the skid steer suffered minor injuries to his arm, but didn’t require hospitalization.

Crews remained on the scene for about four hours.

Assisting at the scene was the Lake Crystal Fire Department and police, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, and Mayo ambulance.