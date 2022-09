Acapella country crooners Home Free will bring their Family Christmas Tour to Mankato this coming holiday season.

The Mankato favorite will perform at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Sunday, December 18 at 8 p.m. along with Texas Hill and Brooke Eden, Abby Anderson, Ernie Halter & Caroline Jones.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. at the box office and at Ticketmaster.

