Home near Klossner destroyed by fire

A home near Klossner was destroyed by fire Friday morning.

The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office received a report shortly before 1 a.m. of an attached garage on fire at 40391 551st Ave in rural New Ulm.

The Courtland Fire Department responded with deputies and discovered the house fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished.

All of the home occupants were safe and out of the house, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The home was a total loss. The American Red Cross was notified to assist the family.

Lafayette, New Ulm, and North Mankato fire departments were also at the scene.