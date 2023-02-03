Home west of New Ulm destroyed by fire

A home west of New Ulm was destroyed by fire Thursday morning.

The New Ulm Fire Department responded to a call of a rural structure fire at 22927 185th Ave in Milford Township. just after 8 a.m.

An unoccupied home was fully involved in flames when crews arrived on the scene.

A press release from the New Ulm Fire Department says the home was a total loss.

No injuries were reported. Smoke alarms were in the home and were working, according to NUFD.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about 4 1/2 hours.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Sleepy Eye Fire Department, Brown County Highway Department, and New Ulm Street Department assisted at the scene.