Home west of New Ulm destroyed by fire
February 3, 2023 11:44AM CST
A home west of New Ulm was destroyed by fire Thursday morning.
The New Ulm Fire Department responded to a call of a rural structure fire at 22927 185th Ave in Milford Township. just after 8 a.m.
An unoccupied home was fully involved in flames when crews arrived on the scene.
A press release from the New Ulm Fire Department says the home was a total loss.
No injuries were reported. Smoke alarms were in the home and were working, according to NUFD.
Firefighters remained on the scene for about 4 1/2 hours.
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Sleepy Eye Fire Department, Brown County Highway Department, and New Ulm Street Department assisted at the scene.