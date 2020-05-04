Homeowner suffers burns in garage fire

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato Public Safety says a homeowner suffered burns in a garage fire Sunday.

According to a press release, fire crews responded to a report of a garage fire at 1:30 p.m at 212 Rosewood Drive, where they arrived to find the fire mostly extinguished by the homeowner. Firefighters assured the blaze was completely out.

The homeowner was treated on scene for first and second degree burns on hands and arms, according to the release.

Damages are estimated at $13,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.