The suspect in an Albert Lea homicide has been arrested in Iowa.

Ben Moreno, 22, was found hiding at a rural Forest City, Iowa residence, according to Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in Iowa coordinated with detectives in Freeborn County, and Moreno was arrested without incident around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say the homicide investigation is “extensive and going well.” Multiple criminal charges are pending.