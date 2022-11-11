Hormel Foods announces recipients of this year’s two Hormel Heroes Scholarships

Hormel Foods Corporation today announced the recipients of this year’s two $10,000 Hormel Heroes Scholarships, Kristal Qualls and Rose Picard. The Hormel Heroes Scholarship Program was created by Hormel Foods to support students with military backgrounds pursuing degrees in culinary arts or a foodservice management program. It is administered by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF).

Qualls is an active member of the U.S. Army for the last two years. She is in her second year of her bachelor’s program at Vincennes University, majoring in culinary arts with a concentration in baking and pastry arts. Her goal is to make a positive impact on those who have the passion and drive to learn about the culinary industry through accessibility and equitable programs. Qualls hopes to one day open a restaurant with a bakery included.

Picard is a military veteran who served as a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard. She is currently in her final year of her bachelor’s program at The Culinary Institute of America, majoring in applied food studies with a concentration in baking and pastry. She is working toward her goal of being a baking instructor at the university level. Picard is a second-time Hormel Heroes scholarship recipient.

Recipients of Hormel Heroes Scholarships are traditionally announced on or around America’s Veterans Day to bring added focus to the men and women who have served in the U.S. military. Hormel Foods has a long-standing tradition of championing veterans and supporting active-duty military members that dates back to its early years and company founder George A. Hormel.