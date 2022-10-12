Horrible Tattoo Fail

A woman from Sweden has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her tattoo fail. Seems Wilma Hagglund asked the tattoo artist to tattoo the word “meow” on the inside of her bottom lip, so it would be discreet and only be visible when she pulled her lip down. Instead, the artist tattooed the word on the outside of her bottom lip, for all the world to see. Wilma says she is devastated – but many commenters were quick to question how she could not tell which part of the lip the tattoo was being inked onto.