A horse fell out of a trailer on Highway 169 Monday afternoon, backing up traffic in the northbound lanes.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. near South Bend Township.

Minnesota State Patrol Sgt Troy Christianson says the horse wiggled open the back gate of the trailer and fell out, blocking the roadway for about 45 minutes.

Christianson said the horse’s injuries required the animal to be euthanized by a veterinarian at the scene.