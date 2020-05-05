Hospitalizations hit new highs; 27 new COVID-19 deaths

(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesota’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 455 after 27 new deaths were reported Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Heath’s most recent report says 368 of the total deaths were people who resided in long-term care living facilities.

In Blue Earth County, 51 people are lab-confirmed positive. The county health COVID website reports that 3 of 50 cases have required hospitalization.

Nicollet County has 16 confirmed positive cases of the virus, with two deaths attributed to COVID-19. Cottonwood County cases increased by 4, for a total of 41, while Martin County cases totals held steady at 110.

In Nobles County, 58 new COVID-19 cases were lab-confirmed for a total of 1,069, trailing only metropolitan Hennepin County for the most cases in the state.

MDH reported 617 new confirmed cases Tuesday, the state’s highest one-day total yet. There are now 7,851 people statewide who have tested positive for coronavirus. Hospitalizations hit new highs, with 434 patients hospitalized Tuesday, including 182 in intensive care.

Governor Tim Walz is expected today to ease the restrictions on elective surgeries and procedures.