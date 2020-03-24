Hospitalizations increase as Minnesota COVID-19 cases rise

(St. Paul, MN) – COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased, while Minnesota saw another rise in positive test results.

As of Tuesday, 262 Minnesotans had tested positive for the virus, 27 more than the previous day’s report of 235, according to numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Fifteen of those new cases are in Hennepin County, which now has over 100 confirmed positive cases.

MDH reported that there were 15 people currently hospitalized, up from 12 yesterday. Twenty-one people have been hospitalized total.

The death of a Ramsey County resident last week is the only fatality in the state caused by COVID-19.