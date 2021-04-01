Hospitalizations up, COVID death in Redwood County

COVID-19 hospitalizations, which rose above 400 Wednesday for the first time since January, were up again Thursday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update.

The latest report showed 435 current hospitalizations, which included 105 patients in intensive care.

A death in Redwood County was among a dozen reported Thursday by MDH. The death involved a person in their late 80’s. It’s the 35th death in the county since the start of the pandemic. One death was also reported in Mower County, a person in their late 80’s. In Steele County, a person in their late 60’s died of the virus.

Eight of Thursday’s deaths were private residents; 4 came from long-term care or assisted living. Minnesota’s death toll rose to 6,860.

There were 2,140 newly confirmed infections, says MDH.

Here are the counties in southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 20 (1 probable)

Brown – 14 (1 probable)

Cottonwood – 9 (3 probable)

Faribault – 4

Fillmore – 3

Freeborn – 17

Jackson – 2 (7 probable)

Le Sueur – 15 (3 probable)

Martin – 5 (1 probable)

McLeod – 6

Mower – 12

Murray – 1 probable

Nicollet – 20

Redwood – 16

Renville – 10

Rice – 28 (2 probable)

Sibley – 4 (2 probable)

Steele – 11

Waseca – 3 (1 probable)

Watonwan – 2 (2 probable)