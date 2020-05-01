Hostess Iced Lattes Add a Sweet Flavor to Your Morning Cup of Coffee

The much awaited iced coffees that taste like classic Hostess snacks are finally here. The lattes that are flavored to taste like Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Honey Bun, and Sno Balls can officially be found in stores so you better update your grocery list.

A photo of the lattes IRL was posted on @CandyHunting’s Instagram page. According to the page, the Twinkies flavor was the best of the four and that’s not surprising! A vanilla cake twist in an iced coffee form sounds like the best way to start any morning. Check out your supermarket for these, and may I suggest buying the corresponding Hostess snack to go with each while you’re at it?

Source: delish.com