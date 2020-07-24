Hot AF – Heat advisory issued for Friday & Saturday

(Mankato, MN) – If you can’t take the heat, you’re in for a miserable weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Mankato and much of western and southern Minnesota. The advisory is effective at noon on Friday.

Forecasters are predicting temperatures to hit the lower 90’s Friday as the heat index soars above 100. Southern Minnesotans won’t only have excessive warmth to contend with; the day is also expected to be windy, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour whipping up from the south.

The swampy air will hang around through Saturday, when temperatures are expected to hit 92 degrees, with heat index values around 102. The heat advisory expires Saturday at 8 p.m.

Evening thunderstorms are forecast that same evening and should cool things off for Monday and Tuesday, according to KEYC Chief Meteorologist Mark Tarello.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 80’s are forecast for early next week.