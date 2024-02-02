Hot Dish Festival this weekend to benefit vets

Nothing says Minnesota quite like “hot dish,” unless you add beer and polka.

All three will be featured at this weekend’s Hot Dish Festival, a first-year fundraiser for female veterans from the Disabled American Veterans and Alpha Media Mankato.

Hot Dish Festival will be at the Morson Ario Strand VFW Post 950 this Saturday, February 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees will get a sampling of hotdishes prepared by contestants and cold Schell’s beer will be available.

Kris & the Riverbend Dutchmen will provide the polka soundtrack and a silent auction will be featured.

Casseroles will not be permitted.