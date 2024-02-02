River 105 River 105 Logo

Hot Dish Festival this weekend to benefit vets

February 2, 2024 11:07AM CST
Hot Dish Festival 2024

Nothing says Minnesota quite like “hot dish,” unless you add beer and polka.

All three will be featured at this weekend’s Hot Dish Festival, a first-year fundraiser for female veterans from the Disabled American Veterans and Alpha Media Mankato

Hot Dish Festival will be at the Morson Ario Strand VFW Post 950 this Saturday, February 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 

Attendees will get a sampling of hotdishes prepared by contestants and cold Schell’s beer will be available.

Kris & the Riverbend Dutchmen will provide the polka soundtrack and a silent auction will be featured.  

Casseroles will not be permitted.

